Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $143.64 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $144.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

