Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,611,000 after acquiring an additional 747,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,534 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,372,000 after acquiring an additional 163,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period.

FNDF stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

