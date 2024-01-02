Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 72,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $409.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.98. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

