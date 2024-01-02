Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,422 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $832.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

