Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.16. The company has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

