Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.31. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 6,432,701 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BITF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bitfarms by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bitfarms by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

