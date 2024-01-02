BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.22.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

