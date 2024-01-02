BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BL opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -260.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 90.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BlackLine by 16.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 284.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.