BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72,830 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 254,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

