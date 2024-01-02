BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 52,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in BlackRock by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
