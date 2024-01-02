BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Trading Up 1.7 %

BlackRock Latin American stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 454.50 ($5.79). The stock had a trading volume of 93,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £133.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.29 and a beta of 0.93. BlackRock Latin American has a one year low of GBX 331.53 ($4.22) and a one year high of GBX 462 ($5.88). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.76.

Get BlackRock Latin American alerts:

About BlackRock Latin American

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.