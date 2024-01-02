BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Trading Up 1.7 %
BlackRock Latin American stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 454.50 ($5.79). The stock had a trading volume of 93,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £133.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.29 and a beta of 0.93. BlackRock Latin American has a one year low of GBX 331.53 ($4.22) and a one year high of GBX 462 ($5.88). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.76.
About BlackRock Latin American
