BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
MYD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 84,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
