BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.53

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 357911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

