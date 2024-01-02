Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.