Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 18,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $43.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 56.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 171.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

