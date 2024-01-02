Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 18,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $43.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
