Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.83 and last traded at $72.84. Approximately 4,366,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,050,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.99 per share, with a total value of $778,209.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 517,213 shares in the company, valued at $26,372,690.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 22,781 shares valued at $1,364,733. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth about $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.