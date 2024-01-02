Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,040,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 23,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. 427,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,200. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.