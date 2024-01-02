BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 56565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.48.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

