BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in December

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BOE Varitronix Stock Performance

VARXF opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. BOE Varitronix has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

About BOE Varitronix

BOE Varitronix Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal display and related products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, Korea, and internationally. It primarily provides thin film transistor modules. The company offers display products for use in automotive applications in digital instrument cluster display, center information display, HUD, rear view, and side view E-mirror products; and products for use in industrial applications, such as white goods, home automation, and other products.

