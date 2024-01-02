Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $3,459.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2,402.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,465.84.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,547.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,182.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,045.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,978.00 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

