BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.85 on Friday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

