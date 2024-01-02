Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.60

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%.
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.
