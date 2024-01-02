Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.94

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.94 and last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.40.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.15.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.88%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

