Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.36

Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 19922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Brady Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 95,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

