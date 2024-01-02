Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Brady alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

Brady Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. Brady has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $11,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $10,804,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.