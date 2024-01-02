Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Stock Price Down 15%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 31,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bravo Multinational from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

