BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Up 6.9%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 320,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 536,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.46 million. Analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other BRC news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,710 shares in the company, valued at $466,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at $587,224.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 257,500 shares of company stock worth $962,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 472,117 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 164,533 shares during the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

