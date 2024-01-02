Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.18

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €84.18 ($92.51) and last traded at €82.98 ($91.19), with a volume of 303587 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.22 ($91.45).

Brenntag Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.46 and a 200 day moving average of €73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.