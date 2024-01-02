Bridgeworth LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

