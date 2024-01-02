Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Robbins Farley’s 8th Largest Position

Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.7% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $981.71 and a 200 day moving average of $905.54. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $548.01 and a one year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

