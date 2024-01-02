Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target at $29.71

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.
A number of brokerages have commented on VSTM. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Verastem stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. Verastem has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $15.18.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
