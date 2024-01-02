Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
Brooge Energy stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.45.
About Brooge Energy
