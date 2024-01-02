Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 9,567 shares.The stock last traded at $20.15 and had previously closed at $20.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -624.84%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,404,634 shares in the company, valued at $61,112,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,809,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,267 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $19,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile



Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

See Also

