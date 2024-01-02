Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 241,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,845. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
