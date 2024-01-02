Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 241,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,845. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

