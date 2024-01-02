Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Reduced by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 5.8% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

