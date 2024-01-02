Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Shares of BC opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

