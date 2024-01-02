Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

