BTIG Research Cuts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $21.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,926,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,895,000 after purchasing an additional 287,767 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,930,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 134,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

