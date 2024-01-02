Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after buying an additional 479,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 67.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 142,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 127.05% and a negative return on equity of 70.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Stories

