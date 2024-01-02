BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 10,050 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BX traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.47. 1,342,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,908. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.04 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

