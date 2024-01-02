BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 15,825 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.11. 176,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

