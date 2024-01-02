BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 4,500 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.73. 256,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.82 and a 200 day moving average of $386.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

