BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.9% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 79,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 104.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PM traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $95.14. 1,185,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

