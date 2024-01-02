BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Increases Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 3.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.46% of Tenet Healthcare worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.20. 425,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,546. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

