BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $2.73 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 879,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

