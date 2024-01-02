BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $7.81 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. 259,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,607. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.