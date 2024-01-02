BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $2,025,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 251.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 448,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,177,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
Shares of IE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 99,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.98. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric
In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
