BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 539,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,095. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,867. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

