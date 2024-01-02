BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Waste Connections by 14.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $148.65. 133,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,857. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $149.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

