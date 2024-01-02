BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $75.19 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,020,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,194,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,478,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,139,348. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.